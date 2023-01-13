Aston Martin will reveal a special model this year for its 110th anniversary

Aston Martin is launching a super exclusive model later in 2023. The announcement comes as the iconic brand embarks on a year-long celebration from January 15, 2023, to honor its 110-year anniversary.

Few details have been shared about the forthcoming ultra-luxury car, least to say it’ll be highly exclusive, strictly limited, and extremely desirable. (Show us an Aston that isn’t.)

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO issues show-cause order against owner, drivers of SUV in Mandaluyong City incident

Before you bring your car to a ‘talyer’ for repairs, make sure the shop has parking

The 15th marks the day Aston Martin’s founders, Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, partnered to start one of the world's most famous carmakers, crafting out of a workshop in the heart of London’s fancy Chelsea neighborhood.

Pictured with the 1923 Razor Blade—according to Aston, ‘one of the earliest cars to be specifically designed with aerodynamics in mind’—is the marque’s very first ‘hypercar,’ the mind-blowing Valkyrie.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

These, alongside a veritable swathe of iconic Aston Martin models, will appear at various global motor shows and festivals throughout the year as part of the celebrations. The brand is not only championing 110 years of its own existence, but also 75 years of the DB, 60 years of the DB5, and 20 years of being headquartered in purpose-built facilities in Gaydon, UK.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about this extraordinary new model later in the year.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.