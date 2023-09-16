The iconic Aston Martin DB5 is now 60 years old

Aston Martin’s iconic DB5 is turning 60, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at this latest photoshoot that’s been released to mark the milestone birthday. For everyone else, life begins at 40, but there’s a bit of zest in the old grand tourer yet judging by these snaps.

Less than 900 of the sporting sedans were built back in the ’60s, but the DB5 has come to encapsulate the era and become a touchstone for modern Aston Martin. The automotive idol still looks great even as it enters its seventh decade, particularly fresh in this fetching shade of blue.

The DB5 was photographed alongside the newest Aston Martin offering, the DB12 ‘super tourer,’ but didn’t let the youngster show it up as it showed off its timeless design.

Not present in the photos was the DB5’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, James Bond. The pair are believed to have split up in recent years, but insiders have revealed the DB5 hasn’t ruled out a reunion between the explosive pair. The cinematic action hero Bond turned 60 in 2022, celebrating with the $800m grossing No Time to Die.

Aston Martin chairman, Lawrence Stroll—who is apparently himself a DB5 owner—said: “The David Brown era gave us so many great Aston Martin sports cars but none more recognizable, revered, and desired than the DB5, which laid the foundations of our identity as a British luxury brand synonymous with style, performance, and exclusivity.”

Quickly followed by a few rounds of happy birthdays and 60 bumps assisted by members of the Q Division team from Newport Pagnell.

More photos of the Aston Martin DB5:

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.