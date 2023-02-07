Car News

The Aston Martin DBX 707 starts at P33.5-M

by Leandre Grecia | 3 hours ago
Aston Martin DBX 707
PHOTO: Leandre Grecia
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Aston Martin
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Aston Martin DBX

Two years ago, Aston Martin Manila shook up its lineup with the launch of the brand’s first-ever SUV, the DBX. Now, the carmaker has brought in the DBX’s more powerful brother, the 707.

The DBX 707 lands in Aston Martin’s stable with a P33.5 million starting price. It packs an AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 churning out 697hp and 900Nm of torque. Now, in case you’re wondering, the ‘707’ in the name refers to the engine’s 707PS output.

Aston Martin DBX 707

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
PH fuel price update: Gas down by P2.10, diesel by P3.00 starting February 7
If this new tax bill passes, supercars could soon cost a whole lot more in PH

The DBX 707 also boasts an elegant exterior design. While it’s the high-performance version of Aston Martin’s SUV, it maintains that classy look up front and out back. There’s still a wide, gaping grille, and underneath are air intakes and aero bits.

Inside, the vehicle is accentuated with two-tone seats to go along with an abundance of leather. Some carbon-fiber trim can also be found on the center console. The interior looks and feels very premium—basically what you’d expect from a car at this price point.

What do you think of our market’s new super SUV? Check out more photos of it below.

More photos of the Aston Martin DBX 707:

Aston Martin DBX 707

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Recommended Videos

Aston Martin DBX 707

Aston Martin DBX 707

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Aston Martin DBX 707

Aston Martin DBX 707

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Aston Martin DBX 707

Aston Martin DBX 707

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Aston Martin DBX 707

Aston Martin DBX 707

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

See Also

Read Next
Report: Even the Toyota Land Cruiser 70 might get hybrid power
View other articles about:
Recommended Videos
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Leandre Grecia

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱