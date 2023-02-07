The Aston Martin DBX 707 starts at P33.5-M

Two years ago, Aston Martin Manila shook up its lineup with the launch of the brand’s first-ever SUV, the DBX. Now, the carmaker has brought in the DBX’s more powerful brother, the 707.

The DBX 707 lands in Aston Martin’s stable with a P33.5 million starting price. It packs an AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 churning out 697hp and 900Nm of torque. Now, in case you’re wondering, the ‘707’ in the name refers to the engine’s 707PS output.

The DBX 707 also boasts an elegant exterior design. While it’s the high-performance version of Aston Martin’s SUV, it maintains that classy look up front and out back. There’s still a wide, gaping grille, and underneath are air intakes and aero bits.

Inside, the vehicle is accentuated with two-tone seats to go along with an abundance of leather. Some carbon-fiber trim can also be found on the center console. The interior looks and feels very premium—basically what you’d expect from a car at this price point.

What do you think of our market’s new super SUV? Check out more photos of it below.

More photos of the Aston Martin DBX 707:

