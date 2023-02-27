The 2023 BMW 318i Sport lands in PH with P3.79-M price tag

Before the end of 2022, BMW Philippines announced that it will launch a several new and updated models for the 2023 model year. So far, the brand has kept up with that promise by launching the all-electric iX3 by the start of the year. But, as mentioned, there are several more to go, and this time around, it’s the updated version of a crowd favorite.

PHOTO BY BMW

Hot on the heels of the iX3 is the introduction of the 3 Series LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, Bimmer-speak for facelift) for the Philippine market. The differences between this and the pre-LCI models are the bumpers, headlight and taillight elements, and wheel designs.

PHOTO BY BMW

There’s only one variant for the local-spec 3 Series, and that’s the 318i Sport. But it seems that what we get is the full M Sport model, as the Philippine version gets the M Sport styling pack for the front and rear bumpers, along with the side skirts and M Sport wheels.

PHOTO BY BMW

It’s the interior changes that are far more obvious for the new 318i Sport. For instance, the new car chucks out the traditional instrument cluster for a free-floating screen that’s connected to the infotainment system. The arrangement is much like the iX electric crossover, and you can expect a similar layout in future BMW models. And speaking of the infotainment, the iDrive on this model runs on the latest generation of BMW Operating System 8.

PHOTO BY BMW

While the exterior and interior get substantial updates, the engine is largely carried over from the pre-LCI models. The 2023 318i Sport uses a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine that’s good for 156hp and 250Nm of torque. It then shifts with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels, just as the driving gods intended for BMW sport sedans.

PHOTO BY BMW

So, the new 318i sedan is here, but where is the Touring (wagon) version as promised before? It looks like we’ll have to wait a little bit longer for that, but we're certain we’ll see it in showrooms eventually. Now that’s another 3 Series model we’re looking forward to this year.

As for pricing, the BMW 318i Sport retails for P3,790,000.