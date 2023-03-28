The all-new BMW 7-Series is now in the Philippines, starts at P8.99-M

Remember when BMW Philippines said it will be launching a whole lot of all-new and updated models in 2023? Well, the company is staying true to that promise. Just weeks after the release of the third-generation X1, yet another model has landed on our shores.

It’s the all-new 7-Series, and there are two versions available for it in the Philippine market.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Opinion: Are motorcycle lanes really the solution to Commonwealth traffic?

The Kia EV5 is another futuristic concept that could reach production

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

Let’s start with the ‘entry-level’ model, the 735i. This may be the least expensive 7 in the land, but it’s far from bare inside. For starters, it packs a massive display panel at the front that houses the vehicle info and the infotainment screen. It also has a Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system for a theatrical experience, and a BMW Interaction Bar that controls air-conditioning, interior lighting, and even the glovebox.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

As for the back seats, the ones in the 735i are trimmed in vegan leather and also feature ventilation for added comfort. On top of that, there are touchscreens attached to the interior’s door panels to give rear-seat passengers more control over other features. Oh, and there’s a panoramic glass roof as well.

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Powering the 735i is a 3.0-liter, TwinPower Turbo inline-six engine. It’s good for 282hp and 425Nm of torque, and it shifts with an eight-speed automatic transmission. And here’s a fun fact for you: The new 735i has as much power and even more torque than the 740i for 1994.

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

But for those who want the full experience, they’ll have to go for the all-electric i7, specifically, the i7 xDrive60. The electric 7 ups the ante in terms of rear passenger accommodations. Aside from getting the full Individual Merino leather seats, it also has something called the Executive Lounge package. It allows the rear seats to recline for extra comfort, and it can all be controlled by the touchscreen mounted on the doors. On top of that, the i7 gets a set of 21-inch alloy wheels, an upgrade from the 735i’s 19-inchers.

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The i7 xDrive60 is motivated by two electric motors, one powering each axle (and hence, all-wheel drive). It also packs a 106kWh battery that helps give it a possible range of up to 625 kilometers. As for power, the motors provide a total system output of 536hp and 750Nm of torque. It’s also worth mentioning that BMW includes a home wallbox charger for every i7 purchase.

PHOTO BY Jason Tulio

Prices for the all-new BMW 7-Series are as follows:

735i Pure Excellence: P8,990,000

I7 xDrive60: P10,390,000