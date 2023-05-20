This posh electric boat called ‘The Icon’ is BMW’s latest creation

In a cheeky attempt to upstage some of Hollywood’s finest, BMW has launched a new production-ready boat. In collaboration with boat maker Tyde, ‘The Icon’ has made its dramatic debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Featuring two 100kW electric motors powered by six BMW i3 batteries, the emissions-free Icon can cover 50 nautical miles (about 92 dry land-based kilometers). It uses a hydrofoil-style setup to glide smoothly at up to 30 knots.

PHOTO BY BMW

Apparently ‘foiling’—where the hull is above the surface, not below like conventional boats—reduces the energy required by up to 80%. The Icon’s very flat hull enables a 4.5-meter wide area in the rear of the boat, creating a spacious lounge-like cabin.

PHOTO BY BMW

So much like a lounge, it’s even got carpets, six 360-degree rotating chairs, and individual tablets within arm’s reach. In the middle of the deck, the command station has iDrive style controls, voice control and a 32-inch touchscreen with 6k resolution. Perfect to watch the 2023 Cannes slate.

It’s a smidgen over 13 meters long, with fancy glass panels and a Dolby Atmos-sponsored sound suite.

And speaking about Hollywood's finest, there’s an ‘on-board soundscape’ by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

More photos of BMW’s ‘The Icon’ electric boat:

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

PHOTO BY BMW

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.