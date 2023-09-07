New BMW X5 quietly rolled out in PH, starts at P5,990,000

Are you in the market for a luxury SUV? Do you want it with a touch of German? If so, you might want to head to your nearest BMW dealership. That’s because BMW Philippines has quietly rolled out the updated version of the X5.

Locally, there are two variants available for the BMW X5. The first is the xDrive30d Business serving as the ‘entry-level’ model, followed by the xDrive30d M Sport. Given the long variant names, you’ve probably figured that both use the same engine.

The Philippine-spec X5 is powered by an inline-six 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine. It’s carried over from the pre-LCI (facelift in Bimmerspeak) model, but there’s now more punch under the hood. Its 3.0-liter now makes 282hp and 650Nm of torque, up from 261hp and 620Nm.

BMW says the X5 equipped with that engine can do the 0 to 100kph sprint in 6.5 seconds and a claimed fuel efficiency of 14.1 km/L under mixed conditions. All-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic is the only way to go with the X5.

Inside, both the Business and M Sport get power seats at the front with memory function for the drive. There’s also quad-zone climate control, sunblinds for rear passengers, the latest in on-board entertainment (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), a hi-fi sound system, and wireless charging. Of course, there are trim differences between the two.

The Business is available with lighter interior colors and wood trim, while the M Sport gets, well, sportier accents. The latter also comes with a unique steering wheel, as well as the M division's colors on the seat trims and seatbelts.

The differences are more distinct from the outside. The Business rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and features silver elements on the body and chrome on the window frames. The M Sport adds a more aggressive set of bumpers and side skirts, 21-inch alloys, and Shadowline (gloss black) trims all around.

But the most significant difference between the two variants can be found under the chassis. While the Business gets passive suspension, the M Sport comes with adaptive suspension along with larger brakes.

Prices for the new BMW X5 are as follows:



X5 xDrive30d Business – P5,990,000

X5 xDrive30d M Sport – P8,890,000