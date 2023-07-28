The 2024 BMW XM will set you back P15.89-M in the Philippines

BMW Philippines has been on a roll lately. So far, it has launched 5 new and redesigned models in the country, and that doesn’t include the other new variants that have been thrown into the mix. By the looks of things, BMW is determined to keep its lead in the local luxury car sector.

Just when you thought the company was taking a break from all the launches, BMW Philippines rolled out three new additions to the local lineup. One of them is the XM, the German automaker’s largest and most powerful hybrid SUV to date.

The first-ever XM is also BMW’s first hybrid-powered model from the M division, and it’s expected to see its technology trickle down the line. It pairs the familiar (at least for BMW V8 fans) 4.4-liter twin-turbo with a powerful electric motor. Mind you, this is not a plug-in hybrid, but it does have something called the Combined Charging Unit built in to enable AC charging at up to 7.4 kW.

From the twin-turbo V8 alone, the XM produces 482hp and 650Nm of torque. Its electric motor, which is integrated in its eight-speed automatic transmission, is capable of putting out 194 hp and 281 Nm of torque by itself. But if you put the two together, this 2.7-ton crossover packs 644hp and, wait for it, 800Nm of torque.

How fast is it, you ask? The 0 to 100kph sprint is dealt with in just 4.3 seconds. The top speed, on the other hand, is governed at 250kph. Also, it has decent electric-only range for a standard hybrid, and its 25.7 kWh gives it a range of up to 88 kilometers.

Other goodies? Of course, you get loads of tech inside, which is par for the course with BMW these days. It also has a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with studio-quality acoustic technologies and 3D audio via speakers in the headliner are installed in the BMW XM with an overall power of 1,475 W and over 20 loudspeakers dispersed around the vehicle.

The XM benefits from the company’s advanced driver assist systems simply dubbed the Driving Assistant. Some if these include front collision warning, lane departure warning with lane return , and Evasion Assistant.

So, how much is the first hybrid M car in the Philippines? Get ready to shell out P15,890,000 to get your hands on one.