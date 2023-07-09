Brabus has unlocked 900hp from the Porsche 911 Turbo S

If you’ve ever driven a Porsche 911 Turbo S—complete with its 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six making 641hp—and thought to yourself what this thing could really do with is more power, then Brabus has got some good news for you. Meet the 900 Rocket R.

Yup, the German tuner’s take on the 992-generation Turbo S gets 900hp (888bhp), 999Nm of torque (up 200Nm), a 0-100kph time of 2.5sec (two-tenths of a second quicker than standard), and an electronically limited top speed of 340kph (up 10kph). That all comes courtesy of new turbochargers, a high-performance Inconel exhaust and an ECU remap. Phwoar.

As ever, Brabus doesn't stop there, with the 900 Rocket R also getting a ‘Widestar’ bodykit comprising much carbon-fiber. Highlights include the front lip spoiler, bespoke rear diffuser, and extended wheel arches which result in an increased width of 196.8cm, compared to the 190cm standard 911 Turbo S. Careful going through those width restrictors now.

It also wears new shoes in the shape of 21 and 22-inch forged alloy wheels and custom-built coilovers, while inside it gets a matching paint finish with contrasting red stitching and trim, an Alcantara headlining, and all the exposed carbon you could ever ask for. Because Brabus.

And the price? Brabus is asking for €461,500 (about P28 million) excluding VAT—over double what you’d have to fork out for a standard 911 Turbo S in the UK (about P12.8 million). The 900 Rocket R will, however, be limited to 25 units, and if it’s exclusivity you’re after…

What do we think, folks?

