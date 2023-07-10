The Chevrolet Trailblazer most know and love is still alive in Brazil

We’re new witnessing a new era of pickup-based SUVs this decade. It all started with the all-new Isuzu Mu-X, followed by the thoroughly redesigned Ford Everest. The Mitsubishi Montero Sport will follow suit soon, as well as the Toyota Fortuner and, eventually, the Nissan Terra.

But notably absent from the list is Chevrolet. That’s because General Motors Thailand ceased operations in 2020, taking with it the Trailblazer and the Colorado. Sure, the Trailblazer is still around, but only in name as it has become a crossover. As for the Colorado, the all-new model premiered around a year ago, but that model will not be offered outside North America.

That said, we think it’s a bit of a shame that Chevrolet is no longer part of the local SUV and truck wars that have boomed significantly over the years. However, it’s a totally different story in Brazil and other parts of Latin America.

The Trailblazer (and Colorado) most folks remember here are still alive and well over in South America. It’s only available in that region, and both models received a second facelift in 2021. In fact, that facelift was supposed to appear for the models for Asia and Oceania, but GM pulled the plug on its Thai operations.

So, are we missing out on anything big? It depends on how you look at it. The 2023 Trailblazer features a new front grille, a wider variety of exterior colors, a plusher-looking exterior, and, um, that’s pretty much it. There is a new infotainment system too, and it now incorporates wireless connectivity. Mind you, the Trailblazer for Latin America also features forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and even autonomous emergency braking.

It basically has most of the features found in the first facelift of the Trailblazer in the Philippines. The Latin American Trailblazer even kept the 2.8-liter Duramax turbodiesel engine that still looks competitive next to its newer competition. In case you’re curious, it still makes 197hp and 500Nm of torque.

Of course, we’ll never know what the next-generation Trailblazer would have been like. Those things can only be answered by folks close to the Trailblazer and Colorado development story. If you miss these models, well, it wasn’t exactly Chevrolet Philippines’ decision to discontinue these models in the country as it was a mandate straight from GM headquarters.

That said, we reckon the SUV would have more features had General Motors allowed continuous development of this model. The same goes for the Colorado for international markets.