Bus lane violators got a rude awakening in recent I-ACT ops

No one likes getting stuck in traffic, but that doesn’t justify pulling illegal maneuvers on the road. Counterflowing, aggressive lane changes, and driving up sidewalks are some of the worst things one can do to beat traffic, but there are also those who drive in bus lanes just to get a few cars ahead.

It seems that the InterAgency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) is well aware of this and set up a ‘sting operation’ of sorts to apprehend violators. The results, let’s say, went viral.

I-ACT recently started doing ‘roving patrols’ around the EDSA Carousel and it involves marshals boarding buses and checking if there are any private vehicles abusing the bus lane. A recent roving patrol run busted a long queue of violators, and you’ve probably seen a few viral videos and photos of that. It almost looked like the motorists were lined up to pick something up. Well, they were definitely lined up to get their tickets.

Want to see the on-ground ops? Check out this bodycam video from I-ACT.

So, what’s the fine for driving along the bus lane? That’ll be P1,000 and a hefty 10 demerit points on the driver’s license. Also, the only vehicles allowed on the lane are public utility buses, ambulances, and government vehicles responding to emergencies. If the vehicle you’re in (or driving) isn’t any of those, then it’s best to stay out of the Carousel.

That said, we’re wondering if any of these so-called ‘VIP convoys’ have been called out by I-ACT. And, surely, supercars aren’t allowed on the bus lane, right?