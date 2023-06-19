This is exactly why you shouldn’t block someone else’s driveway

Just a while back, we saw what horrors blocking someone else’s driveway could bring. But that was just somewhat of a minor hassle—well, at least compared to this latest incident.

New Task Force Special Operations head Bong Nebrija recently shared on Facebook how an illegally parked vehicle caused a certain household significant delays. The homeowners were supposedly on their way to bring an elderly to the hospital, but they had to take a taxi because a nice and shiny blue Toyota Hilux was blocking their driveway.

PHOTO BY Bong Nebrija on Facebook

The residents reportedly called the barangay but they still couldn’t locate the owner. Unfortunately for them, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) didn’t have any tow trucks available, either, so enforcers were just sent over to issue a ticket to the driver.

There were no updates on the affected homeowners nor on the troublesome motorist, but this situation should serve as a reminder to all you car owners to be extra mindful when parking your vehicles. Say you did park in front of someone’s driveway—even if you were just in the vicinity and could be easily called upon to move your vehicle as needed, the slight delays you’d potentially cause could mean life or death for someone in the event of an emergency.

Let’s just try to be more responsible out there, folks.

PHOTO BY Bong Nebrija on Facebook

