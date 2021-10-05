The Changan CS75 Plus just did 17.3km/L on the highway, 8.9km/L in the city

After measuring the CS35 Plus subcompact SUV’s fuel efficiency in real-world conditions, Changan Motor Philippines (CMPI) has now put its other offering, the CS75 Plus, through similar tests.

The CS75 Plus is slightly bigger than its CS35 Plus stablemate, and this one packs a more potent 1.5-liter turbopetrol that generates 178hp and 265Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

After driving through 180.65km between speeds of 60-85kph across certain portions of the North Luzon Expressway and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, the compact SUV yielded 17.3km/L.

Meanwhile, after 90.7km of city driving at varying speeds—through a route traversing Makati, Pasay, Manila, and Quezon City and back—the CS75 Plus yielded 8.93km/L.

The runs were done by CMPI along with the Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP). The vehicle used during the testing had a full tank of gas, all OEM equipment present, and tire pressures up to the OEM specifications. The A/C was set to medium cool setting, and there were two passengers on board without any extra baggage in tow.

What do you think of these figures, readers? Do you find these impressive or not? If you want to read more about the CS75 Plus, you can check out our first impressions here.

