Can something like the 2023 Chevrolet Aveo take on the Vios and City?

Remember the Chevrolet Sail? A few years ago, the American car brand launched the subcompact sedan in the Philippines hoping to grab a slice of the subcompact segment pie.

There was just one problem. Well, two problems, actually: The Toyota Vios and Honda City.

The Sail didn’t stand much of a chance. Eventually, the model quietly disappeared from Chevrolet’s local lineup, and the brand has yet to attempt another go at the subcompact segment since.

If, however, Chevrolet feels it’s about time it re-entered the race, we have a feeling that we know what model the company will be fielding: The all-new Aveo.

The 2023 Aveo was recently revealed for the Mexican market as a subcompact hatchback with a modern and edgy exterior design. Those of you who follow the industry closely, though, will likely recognize the all-new Aveo as another vehicle entirely.

This is because the model was actually developed as part of a joint venture with Chinese manufacturer Wuling. Leaks of the vehicle surfaced online as early as April this year, and now here we are with the thing sporting Chevy’s badge.

We love what we see, though. The face is in line with contemporary Chinese-built Chevys like the Tracker and Trailblazer—but it’s the first time we’re seeing this application on a smaller hatchback. Our favorite bits are the sleek roofline and attractive two-tone wheels.

Performance details remain under wraps, but Chevy has already teased what kind of safety and convenience features this offering with come with. These include six airbags, anti-lock brakes, and reverse parking sensors.

The all-new Chevrolet Aveo is expected to hit Mexican showrooms in the first half of 2023. Do you think this has a better shot at making a dent in our market than the Chevy Sail did? Let us know in the comments.

More photos of the Chevrolet Aveo 2023

