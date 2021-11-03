The Chevrolet Beast looks every bit as menacing as its name suggests

It takes something pretty special to steal the scene at Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show. Welcome, then, to the Chevrolet Beast. No, you’re lost for words.

Channeling full Halo Warthog vibes, the Beast (great name) is a high-performance desert running concept specifically developed for the Las Vegas tuning show. It sits on a modified Silverado short-bed chassis and gets a custom, lightweight body with short overhangs for optimum approach and departure angles.

Power comes from a crate engine to show off some of Chevrolet Performance’s offerings. This one is a 6.2-liter LT4 V8 with 641hp and 881Nm of torque. That’s sent to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The Beast also gets Chevrolet Performance’s Big Brake Upgrade System, plus 20-inch wheels and 37-inch off-road tires. The track is widened from the standard Silverado, too, and there’s custom long-travel suspension.

The inside (if you can call it inside) boasts four Recaro seats, proper race harnesses, and a pair of seven-inch screens to monitor your performance and vehicle data.

This is what concepts should be like.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

