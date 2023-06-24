Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition is the Le Mans NASCAR racer on the road

We loved watching Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller race the NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro Cup car at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last weekend, but we’re not quite sure that we loved it this much.

You see, this is the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition, because of course it is.

It would be foolish of Chevy not to cash in on the Garage 56 hype from the world’s most famous endurance race, and it won’t take too many guesses for you to work out how many of these special edition road cars will be built.

PHOTO BY Garage 56



Yep, 56 motorsports fans will be able to buy this ZL1, which wears a patriotic livery that closely resembles that of the race car. There’s plenty of NASCAR, Garage 56 and Hendrick Motorsports badging as you’d expect, and inside you get Garage 56 emblems on the floor mats and the steering wheel.

It’s not all stickers and badges though, because at least Chevrolet has gone to the trouble of plonking on some aero that’s also inspired by the race car. Check out the hefty dive-planes on the front bumper and that uber-cool NASCAR-style boot spoiler. And of course you get the ZL1’s 6.2-liter 650hp LT4 V8 under the hood. Yee-haw!

We’re told that the Garage 56 Edition will be available later this year, and included with each car will be extra #24 race stickers, a NASCAR windscreen decal and white Goodyear front wheel arch decals. Too much race car? Is that even possible?

Note: This story first appeared in TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

