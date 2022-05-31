Car News

DeLorean’s new Alpha5 looks futuristic, but how futureproof is it?

And more to the point—does it time-travel?
by Greg Potts | Just now
Rear quarter view and gullwing doors of the DeLorean Motor Company Alpha 5
PHOTO: DeLorean Motor Company

Well, if you’re going to resurrect an icon from the silver screen, why not do it with a massive battery and huge speed? Welcome, one and all, to DeLorean Motor Company’s Alpha5.

You’ll already have noticed it’s a four-seater. We know that there’ll be an all-electric powertrain that allows for 0-60mph (97kph) in 2.99sec and a top speed of 188mph (303kph). New-DeLorean is also targeting a drag coefficient of 0.24 and a comprehensive 480km+ range from a 110kWh battery. Yeah, this is heavy.

Front end of the DeLorean Motor Company Alpha 5

Rear of the DeLorean Motor Company Alpha 5

Italdesign—the storied design house founded by Giorgetto Giugiaro, who penned the original—is responsible for the updated shape, with the giant gullwing doors and rear window louvres providing the all-important link to John DeLorean’s Belfast-built original. Though, temper some of your excitement, because stainless steel isn’t an exterior option, and we’re still waiting to hear whether flux capacitors and hoverboards are on the options list.

It’s the work of a chap called Stephen Wynne and his modern-day, Texas-based DeLorean Motor Company. Wynne founded the company in 1995 and acquired the DMC rights, tooling, engineering drawings, and company records two-years later. Bet the latter made for interesting reading.

Cockpit of the DeLorean Motor Company Alpha 5

Interior of the DeLorean Motor Company Alpha 5

Repairs and rebuilds of the original cars (which have clearly returned from several different timelines) were Wynne’s bread and butter for a while, but the company has made multiple previous attempts to bring the car back, with a run of replicas in 2016 and an EV conversion in 2011. This looks like the real-deal, though.

If our calculations are correct, you’ll see more of this baby at Pebble Beach in August 2022...

More photos of the DeLorean Motor Company Alpha5:

Rear view and gullwing doors of the DeLorean Motor Company Alpha 5

Rear of the DeLorean Motor Company Alpha 5

Top view of the DeLorean Motor Company Alpha 5

Profile of the DeLorean Motor Company Alpha 5

Rear of the DeLorean Motor Company Alpha 5

PHOTO: DeLorean Motor Company

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

