An ultra-rare Ferrari Testarossa Spider is coming up for auction

Here it is, folks: the Ferrari Testarossa Spider, a car that you—if you’re anything like us—have driven for countless miles... without ever actually touching.

As you’re probably aware by now, the Testarossa Spider never made it to series production—more’s the pity—and the single Spider that Ferrari itself built was made specifically for Gianni Agnelli himself.

So what you’re seeing here is the product of Pininfarina—and some serious money talking. As was du jour back in the late Eighties and early Nineties, such outlandish one-offs and exclusive runs were generally the preserve of the Sultan of Brunei or his younger brother, Jefri Bolkiah. And as far as we know (details, as ever, are sketchy), the Testarossa Spider is no different. As many as seven Testarossa Spiders (built by Pininfarina) went to the Sultan—a frankly circumspect effort from the man who bought eleven F40s and had Pininfarina modify them in various ways—including performing a RHD conversion.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

In any case, the car you’re looking at here isn’t actually an ex-Bruneian Ferrari. Instead, it was commissioned by an ‘important client’ of Pininfarina, who rewarded the coachbuilder’s hard work by... never registering the car for road use. Or driving it, really. In fact, as seems to be the way with these things, this three-decade-old car has only travelled 418km in its entire life.

And OK, your money, your choice. But that sort of mileage (and lack of registration) suggests it—and its owner—never recreated the magic of piercing the passing breeze in a Testarossa Spider, bathed in endless azure skies and a magical sound shower of synthwave.

So, while we’d never advocate for Outrun-spec lawlessness on the road, surely after 32 years, the time has finally come to insert coins (about P120 million worth, according to RM Sotheby’s), take the wheel and catch that wave at last, riding it for mile after countless mile.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

