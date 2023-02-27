The Ford Edge L exists in case you don’t want the Everest

When it comes to crossovers and SUVs, Ford has some of the widest variety of models out there. If you take a look at its global lineup, there’s a high-riding model for just about everybody. That brings us neatly to Ford of China’s most recent launch.

Over there, Ford of China launched what’s called the Edge L, and you can think of it as a stretched-out Territory, at least in terms of its styling. Just how big is it, you ask? Per its specifications, the Edge L measures 5,000mm long, 1,961mm wide, 1,773mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,950mm. For comparison, the Everest is 4,914mm long, 1,923mm wide, 1,842mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,900mm. So, while the Edge L isn’t quite as tall as the Everest, it’s still a fairly sizable crossover.

And while there are styling similarities with the next-generation Territory, the Edge L is actually unrelated to that model. The Edge L rides on the Ford C2 platform that also underpins the Escape, Bronco Sport, and the Maverick compact pickup. On the other hand, the Territory is a product of the Ford-JMC partnership.

As for the interior, the Edge L features a massive 27-inch touchscreen that stretches from the center of the dashboard all the way to the passenger side. And if that’s not enough, the driver is greeted by a 12.3-inch digital cluster. Buttons are kept to a minimum, as most controls are through the screens. Meanwhile, a floating center console frees up space for a compartment between the front seats.

The Edge L is available in two seating configurations. Lower-spec models have room for eight passengers, while more luxurious versions seat seven. That’s because the middle row for the higher-spec models get individual power-operated captain chairs, along with separate center storage bins and dual wireless chargers.

Powertrain options include a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine and a turbo-hybrid that also uses the same mill. The non-hybrid version packs 249hp and 378Nm of torque, while the hybrid doles out 271hp and 405Nm of torque. On top of that, Ford claims a fuel consumption of 16.4 kilometers per liter under mixed driving conditions. Ford even says the Edge L has a range of 1,188 kilometers between fill-ups.

While the odds of this model coming here are slim, the Edge L is an interesting offering nonetheless. It’s no truck-based SUV, but it’s more like a Ford Explorer-lite for the Asian market.