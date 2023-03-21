Car News

Is the Ford Everest Wildtrak a fit for PH market?

by Jason Tulio | 6 hours ago
Front quarter view of the Ford Everest Wildtrak at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show
PHOTO: Leandre Grecia
It’s not just the Ford Ranger Stormtrak that is garnering attention for the American carmaker at this year’s Bangkok International Motor Show. Sharing display space next to the midsize pickup is this: the Everest Wildtrak. 

This midsize SUV variant runs on a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel mill attached to a 10-speed e-Shifter automatic transmission—just like the Ranger Stormtrak. It comes in 4WD configuration with six driving modes: Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, and Sand.

Design-wise, the Everest Wildtrak gets variant lettering on the front, black synthetic leather seats with orange stitching, and ‘Wildtrak’ logos on the front seats. 

“It is our commitment to capitalize on our strength to ride on the success of next-gen Ford vehicles with new product offerings and continue to enhance our service initiatives to treat our customers like family,” said Ford Thailand managing director Ratthakarn Jutasen.

Front grille of the Ford Everest Wildtrak at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show

Body trim of the Ford Everest Wildtrak at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show

Rear end of the Ford Everest Wildtrak at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show

Rear quarter view of the Ford Everest Wildtrak at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show

Cockpit of the Ford Everest Wildtrak at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show

Backseat of the Ford Everest Wildtrak at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show

Rear seat of the Ford Everest Wildtrak at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show

PHOTO: Leandre Grecia

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

