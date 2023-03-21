Is the Ford Everest Wildtrak a fit for PH market?

It’s not just the Ford Ranger Stormtrak that is garnering attention for the American carmaker at this year’s Bangkok International Motor Show. Sharing display space next to the midsize pickup is this: the Everest Wildtrak.

This midsize SUV variant runs on a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel mill attached to a 10-speed e-Shifter automatic transmission—just like the Ranger Stormtrak. It comes in 4WD configuration with six driving modes: Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts, and Sand.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

2023 Isuzu MU-X makes a sneaky Philippine debut

This Benz being forklifted will make you appreciate the MMDA’s road-clearing ops

Design-wise, the Everest Wildtrak gets variant lettering on the front, black synthetic leather seats with orange stitching, and ‘Wildtrak’ logos on the front seats.

“It is our commitment to capitalize on our strength to ride on the success of next-gen Ford vehicles with new product offerings and continue to enhance our service initiatives to treat our customers like family,” said Ford Thailand managing director Ratthakarn Jutasen.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓