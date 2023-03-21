The Ford Ranger Stormtrak debuts in Thailand

There are already a lot of Ford Ranger variants available in our market. But one more couldn't hurt, right? Well, if the general rules of ASEAN car importations holds true, then we may be seeing another one on our shores soon.

This is the Ranger Stormtrak, which has just been launched in Thailand at this year's Bangkok International Motor Show. Now the Stormtrak itself isn't new—it was revealed in Europe around three years go. But this is a first for our region, and it's another Ranger we can salivate over, so it's worth taking a look.

This Ranger runs on a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine paired to a 10-speed e-Shifter automatic gearbox. It comes in 4x2 and 4x4 configurations, and gets niceties like automatic park assist. In the rear, it comes with what Ford calls a flexible rack system. This allows owners to adjust the sports bar five different ways with just one hand.

The exterior features an updated grille with new auxiliary lamps and black decals across the sides. The inside sees black and red accents with ‘Stormtrak’ lettering on the seats.

Would you like to see this variant in the Philippines?

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

