MIAS 2023: The GAC Emkoo wants to challenge the Ford Territory

GAC Motor Philippines has been on a roll lately. Under its new management, the brand has introduced two all-new models, namely the GS8 midsize crossover and the Empow sport sedan. Now, there’s a third model coming in, the first-ever Emkoo compact crossover.

GAC premiered the new crossover at the 2023 Manila International Auto Show just a few months after its premiere at Auto Guangzhou. Given its size, it competes in the compact crossover class, the same category as the recently-launched second-gen Ford Territory.



The GAC Emkoo measures 4,680mm long, 1,901mm wide, and 1,670 mm tall. Its concept car-like exterior is in line with the company’s current design language. It’s got sharp lines and angles not just in the front end, but also on the rest of its body. The rear is of interest, too, with its funky tailgate and taillight arrangement. There are two variants of the Emkoo for the Philippine market, namely the GE and GL.



Inside, it’s an exercise of minimalism with a clean, button-free dashboard. Most of its functions are housed in its massive infotainment touchscreen, from entertainment to climate control. In front of the driver is another wide screen that serves as the instrument cluster and information display. It also has a push-button gear selector that frees up more space on the vast center console. Amusingly, the Emkoo doesn’t have door handles inside. Instead, you flick a switch on the doors to open them.



For tech and safety, the Emkoo is equipped with surround-view cameras and a suite of active safety systems. It includes adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, and lane keep assist.

Powering both variants of the Emkoo is a 1.5-liter turbo engine. It puts out 177hp and 270Nm of torque and shifts with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. GAC claims a fuel consumption of up to 16.1km/L for the Emkoo.

GAC Emkoo. 2023 prices

Emkoo GE – P1,413,000

Emkoo GL – P1,553,000















