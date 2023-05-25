Prices slashed for GAC Emkoo, now starts at P1.298-M

GAC has a new chapter in the Philippines. It’s now in the hands of a new partner-distributor, and it’s now on a new model offensive. After the launch of the all-new GS8 and Empow, GAC Philippines followed that up with Emkoo compact crossover.

The Emkoo was introduced in the country during the 2023 Manila International Auto Show. At the time, the company announced the variants as well as the prices of the crossover. The entry-level 1.5T GE started at P1,413,000, while the top-spec GL retailed for P1,553,000. But now, there’s a bit of a price adjustment.

PHOTO BY GAC Motor

To commemorate its fifth year in the Philippines, GAC Philippines is slashing the prices off the Emkoo. We’re not just talking about a P50,000 discount here. We’re talking six figures for the entry-level version. From now on, this compact crossover now retails for P1,298,000 for the 1.5T GE, while the GL now carries a price tag of P1,498,000. That’s a difference of P115,000 for the GL and P55,000 for the range-topping GL.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

And for those who reserved for an Emkoo before this price change, there’s more good news. The new SRP also applies for those who put their name down for this model. The price adjustment also means it undercuts the similarly sized Ford Territory.

As for the engine specs, both variants of the Emkoo use a 1.5-liter turbo engine. It puts out 177hp and 270Nm of torque and shifts with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. GAC claims a fuel consumption of up to 16.1km/L for the Emkoo. Other highlights include surround-view cameras and a suite of active safety systems. It includes adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, and lane keep assist.

