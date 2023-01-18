GAC launches new Empow compact sedan; introductory prices start at P1.135-M

GAC Motor Philippines—then under its previous distributor—previewed the Empow compact sedan at the Manila International Auto Show last year. Now, shortly after Astara took over, the carmaker has officially launched the new compact sedan in our market alongside the all-new GS8.

First things first, the price tag. There will be three Empow variants available with a total of four color options to choose from. The introductory prices start at P1.283 million, and the offer will be available until March 31, 2023. You can check out the full price list below.

GAC Empow 2023 introductory prices

GAC Empow 1.5L GE DCT – P1,283,000

GAC Empow 1.5L GB DCT – P1,215,000

GAC Empow 1.5L GS DCT – P1,135,000

The three Empow variants share the same setup under their hoods. The lone powertrain available is a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that generates 168hp and 270Nm of torque and is mated to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. GAC says this sedan can do 0-100kph in just 6.95sec.

As for its design, the Empow boasts an aggressive-looking one, with sleek headlights flanking a massive gaping grille up front. This front fascia has an abundance of sharp lines and plastic trim that give it a very sporty look. Adding to that are the 18-inch alloy wheels underneath and the quad exhausts at the rear.

Inside, the Empow has a very premium feel to it, with a plethora of leather and soft-touch materials all around. There’s a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment display mounted on the dash, the latter with Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Other amenities inside the cabin include the power sunroof, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable driver’s seat, multiple USB-A ports, and built-in negative ion air purifier.

“The Empow is most ideal for customers who want a sports sedan that looks as great as it drives,” said GAC Motor Philippines brand head Jun Cajayon. “It provides the performance advantage without compromise at a price point that is well within reach. The Empow is, without a doubt, a vehicle that makes a strong statement on the road.”

The Empow has its work cut out for it, as it will be taking on the likes of the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis, and recently launched MG GT. Do you think this newcomer has what it takes to compete in its segment?