All-new GAC GS8 lands in PH with a P2.298-M introductory price

It’s looking like a great start to the year for Astara and its newest brand, GAC Motor Philippines. Alongside the launch of the new Empow compact sedan, the carmaker has also unveiled the all-new GS8.

This next-generation midsize SUV was initially launched back in September 2021 and was also previewed at the 2022 Manila International Auto Show. It arrives in our market with its fresh looks, premium interior, and powerful new engine under its hood.

The styling is what’s really striking about the GS8. The front fascia has been completely overhauled and plastered with a large new grille flanked by stylish vertical headlamps. Underneath is a rather bulky bumper that gives the SUV a beefier look.

Inside, the vehicle is equipped not just with an abundance of leather but also with a host of gadgets and gizmos. There’s a seven-inch digital instrument cluster that’s paired with a massive 14.6-inch HD touchscreen display. A wireless charging pad, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a multi-color intelligent ambient lighting are also available.

Powering the all-new GAC GS8 is a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that’s capable of 248hp and 400Nm of torque. This is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle also comes equipped with driver-assist and safety tech such as forward-collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree-view monitor with front and rear parking sensors.

The GS8 carries a P2.398 million price tag, but is currently being offered with a special P100,000 introductory discount until March 31, 2023. Color options for the lone variant are Ink Seal Green, Crystal White, Moonlight Grey, and Elegant Black.

“The all-new GS8 builds on its success as GAC Motor’s flagship SUV with its complete package of style, quality, reliability and safety,” said GAC Motor Philippines brand head Jun Cajayon. “It has been masterfully-designed to exude confidence on the road, making it the perfect match for customers seeking distinction and refinement in their SUV.”

Tell us, readers—how do you think the all-new GS8 stacks up against established nameplates in its segment such as the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, and Nissan Terra?