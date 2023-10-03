Look out, Alphard? The GAC M8 luxury minivan is coming to PH

GAC has been rather busy this year. It kicked off 2023 with a pair of new models, along with the addition of the GS3 subcompact crossover and an all-wheel drive version of its flagship SUV, the GS8. That said, the brand isn’t taking a break anytime soon.

The Chinese automaker is already getting ready for 2024 and has done so by announcing an all-new model we can expect soon. That model is the M8, GAC’s take on the luxury minivan market. The M8 slots above the GN6 and serves as the flagship van of the GAC lineup.

We’ve actually seen the GAC M8 in the metal already. During a recent trip to China, the company showcased the luxury van, showing us the ins and outs of its latest offering. The model shown to us isn’t the Philippine-spec just yet, but it’s as plush and opulent as you’d expect from those kinds of vans. If you want to see more of it, check out our video below.

Curious what’s under the hood? The GAC M8 is actually powered by a hybrid powertrain so there’s less worrying about fuel bill. In this case is pairs a 190hp 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle engine mated to a 181hp electric motor. There’s also a plug-in hybrid model available and we’re genuinely curious if GAC Philippines will offer it here. If so, it could be a game changer in the luxury van market.

GAC Philippines says we can expect this model to be launched by the first quarter of 2024. There is no mention of pricing just yet, but it’s fair to say it could be more than its predecessor, the GN8.

Prior to its discontinuation, the GN8 retailed for P1,988,000 (base) to P2,958,000 (GT Luxury). With that, we wouldn’t be surprised if the M8 will break the P3 million mark, particularly with the top-spec version.