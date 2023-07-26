Car News

11 images: A closer look at the all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Strada

The pickup wars is about to get heated
by TopGear.com.ph | Just now
Mitsubishi Strada
PHOTO: TopGear.com.ph
CAR BRANDS IN THIS ARTICLE
Mitsubishi
CAR MODELS IN THIS ARTICLE
Mitsubishi Strada

The Mitsubishi Strada is the hottest thing in the automotive world right now—at least in our part of the planet. It has been nine years since the current Strada has been introduced. And while it still looks mighty fine, it’s about to get overshadowed by the imposing truck Mitsubishi just launched in Thailand.

You can read about the specs, engine, features and design in our launch story here. We don’t know when the new Strada will launch in our market, but we will have a glimpse of it next month at Mitsubishi Motors Philippines’ 60th anniversary expo

We’re excited to see more of Mitsubishi’s new pickup (and the SUV that will inevitably follow). Thankfully we were able to get some snapshots from the launch in Thailand. 

Mitsubishi Strada

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Mitsubishi Strada

It was challenging to take photos because of the crowd and all the excitement. But you can see details like the new steering wheel design, switches, seat material, and the imposing stance. We’ll share more if we get more material. 

Enjoy!

Mitsubishi Strada

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch now

Mitsubishi Strada

Mitsubishi Strada

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Mitsubishi Strada

Mitsubishi Strada

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Mitsubishi Strada

Mitsubishi Strada

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Mitsubishi Strada

See Also

Read Next
Here are the proposed road user’s tax rates under House Bill No. 376
View other articles about:
Watch now
Read the Story →
PHOTO: TopGear.com.ph

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱