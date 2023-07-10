Mitsubishi Motors Philippines to celebrate 60th year with a massive expo

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) is doing what no other local car brand has been able to do—celebrate its 60th anniversary. The brand arrived in 1963 and has survived Martial Law, EDSA Revolutions, and all sorts of national calamities.

And it’s still going strong. Its number two perch in the market has been uncontested for as long as I can remember. Over 60 years MMPC has sold 1.2 million vehicles and produced 800,000 cars.

It’s probably impossible to find an adult Filipino who has never ridden a Mitsubishi. The diamond brand gave us iconic models like the Lancer, L300, and Pajero. Names like the Adventure and Mirage carried on the name at the turn of the century. And now the Strada, Montero Sport and Xpander line lead the charge.

To celebrate 60 years of success, MMPC is holding a four-day expo at the World Trade Center from August 10-13, 2023. Officially called the Mitsubishi Motors Philippines 60th Anniversary Expo, each day will have family activities, daily music performances, and car displays.

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi

The car displays will feature Mitsubishi’s rich heritage, its strong current lineup, and the future. Visitors will be able to see the XFC Concept that we featured recently, as well as the XRT Concept that will become the next-generation pickup. Expect to encounter memorable models from the brand’s 60-year history as well. We heard they have a special shopping list of unforgettable Mitsubishis to be displayed.

For those who want to experience Mitsubishi’s products, test drives will be offered both on public roads and on obstacle courses inside the World Trade Center premises.

Mitsubishi car clubs will also be there, and there are many by now. So it will be a celebration of love that the brand has accumulated over the decades.

The Mitsubishi expo will be held every day from 10am to 9pm, and most important it will be FREE. Yes, we put that in bold for emphasis.

What Mitsubishi are you excited to see?