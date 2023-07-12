The Geely Galaxy L6 is a plug-in hybrid alternative to the Toyota Camry

It could be said that Geely has become one of the fastet-rising stars in the local automotive industry. The car that helped it reach sales success in the country in the Coolray, but it’s the strong crossover range that helped it grow here.

But while most know Geely for their crossovers and the Emgrand, the company is far bigger in its home market and abroad. That means it also sells products that may surprise local customers. One of them is the upcoming Galaxy L6.

Yes, Geely does sell midsize executive sedans, and the Galaxy L6 is of the plug-in hybrid variety. It hasn’t been launched yet, but there are a couple of details about it. Think of it then as a PHEV alternative to Toyota Camry.

Okay, the Galaxy L6 isn’t quite as long as the Toyota Camry, but at 4,782mm long, it’s somewhere in between a compact and a midsize sedan. In terms of width, however, it’s about the same as other executive sedans at 1,875mm.

In terms of design, the Galaxy L6 draws inspiration from the Galaxy Light concept shown earlier this year. The road-going version tones down the concept car details, but it retains the sleek, coupe-like design. It seems that Geely wanted to go for a minimalist look as there is no grille, clean flanks, and flushed door handles.

Unfortunately, there are no photos of the interior just yet. We will have to wait until August for the full reveal. However, we could expect massive screens inside which has been a trend so far this decade. As it’s positioned as a premium vehicle, plush, soft touch materials and leather might be the order of the day.

There are no official numbers for now, but the Galaxy L6 is expected to use a 1.5-liter turbo engine mated to either single or dual electric motors. Three battery pack options will also be available, namely 9.11 kWh (lithium-ion), 18.7 kWh (lithium iron phosphate), or 19.09 kWh (lithium-ion). These battery packs give the Galaxy L6 an estimated pure electric range of 48 to 105km per full charge. As for horsepower, the single motor version is touted to have 385hp, while the dual motor might pack over 600hp.

The L6 will ride on the Geely-Volvo Compact Modular Architecture (CMA). It shares the same platform as the Polestar 2 and Volvo C40. Once it’s in production, it will serve as Geely Galaxy’s flagship sedan. It will be joined by a crossover dubbed the L7, and it will be a plug-in hybrid.