This could be the Geely Galaxy L6 electric executive sedan

If you take at the local Geely lineup, it’s mostly crossovers and it’s just one sedan. But over in China, there are several sedans that Geely has on offer. It’s not just the Emgrand, either. There’s a budget sedan, a sporty compact four-door, and an executive sedan.

But it seems that the Chinese automaker is prepping another big sedan. A set of patent photos suggest Geely is launching a new large sedan. Not only that, it’s possible that it will be launched under the new Galaxy marque that specializes in electrified and pure electric models.

PHOTO BY World Intellectual Property Office database

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Here is the Toyota Yaris Cross made for Southeast Asia

The Suzuki S-Presso with the ‘automated manual’ is finally here priced at P660k

Tentatively named the L6, patent photos of this model recently surfaced on the internet, and there’s a chance that car could be revealed within a year or two. It is yet to be known what kind of powertrain it will have, but there’s a good chance it will be a plug-in hybrid at the very least.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY World Intellectual Property Office database

As for the design, the L6 appears to draw inspiration from the Galaxy Light concept shown earlier this year. The patent photo suggests the road-going version tones down the concept car details, but it will still retain the sleek, coupe-like design. It seems that Geely wanted to go for a minimalist look as there is no grille, clean flanks, and flushed door handles.

PHOTO BY World Intellectual Property Office database

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

The L6 will ride on the Geely-Volvo Compact Modular Architecture (CMA). It shares the same platform as the Polestar 2 and Volvo C40. Once it’s in production, it will serve as Geely Galaxy’s flagship sedan. It will be joined by a crossover dubbed the L7, and it will be a plug-in hybrid.