Geely GX3 Pro to be formally launched on August 8

During the 2023 Manila International Auto Show back in April, Geely previewed a budget car that aims to capture a big chunk of the small crossover market. Dubbed the GX3 Pro, it has the popular Toyota Raize right in its crosshairs.

At the time, Geely said it was a preview and the exact launch date had yet to be determined. Now, the Chinese automaker has set the local debut for August 8, 2023. There are no specifics about the car just yet, but here’s what we know about the GX3 Pro so far.

PHOTO BY Geely

In terms of size, the GX3 Pro is about the same as its chief competitor, the Raize. This mini crossover measures just 4,005mm long, making it one of the smallest offerings in the segment. As for width, it's 1,760mm, and it stands 1,575mm tall.

PHOTO BY Geely

For the engine, it packs a 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated engine that’s likely shared with the Emgrand. No official figures are out yet, but after we looked at some specs from abroad, we might have a general idea. Based on the Latin American and African specification, the GX3 Pro’s 1.5-liter engine 102hp and 140Nm of torque. It then shifts with a continuously variable transmission with seven selectable speeds or a five-speed manual. Of course, that’s still subject to change, depending on how the Philippine market model is specified.

PHOTO BY Geely

The price, you ask? We might be looking at P650,000 to P750,000 for the manual, and P700,000 to P800,000 for the one equipped with a CVT. Equipment levels are also yet to be determined. Either way, we can expect the GX3 Pro to undercut most of its competition.

