The Raize-fighting Geely GX3 Pro lands in PH with a P698k introductory price

Earlier this year at the Manila International Auto Show, Geely gave us a glimpse of its upcoming subcompact crossover, the GX3 Pro. Over the past week or so, the carmaker has continued to tease this new offering, and now the new model has finally been revealed.

The GX3 Pro is Geely’s proper contender against the Toyota Raize, with a smaller footprint than the Coolray. This one measures 4,005mm long, 1,760mm wide, and 1,575mm tall. For context, that’s just as small as Toyota’s subcompact crossover.

The GX3 Pro comes packing a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine that churns out 102hp and 142Nm of torque. Power is sent to the wheels via a continuously variable transmission or a five-speed manual gearbox.

The crossover comes standard with three different drive modes—Normal, Eco, and Sport—and comes with a variety of driver-assist tech. This includes parking aids like the reversing camera with rear sensors, traction control, stability control, and cruise control. Availability of these features depend on the variant.

Speaking of variants, there will be two. The range starts with the base S variant with the manual tranny priced at P778,000, and it tops out at P878,000 for the Comfort trim with the CVT. Each purchase comes with a five-year, 150,000-kilometer warranty as well as free emergency roadside assistance for one year. As a special offer, Geely is offering P80,000 off on both variants for a limited time. You can check out the introductory price list below.

Geely GX3 Pro 2024 introductory prices

Geely GX3 Pro S MT – P698,000

Geely GX3 Pro Comfort CVT – P798,000

“This model holds a strategic significance for Geely, as it aims to capture an entirely new customer base, particularly Gen Z,” Geely Philippines president and CEO Yugo Kiyofuji. “With its enticing introductory pricing and an emphasis on an enjoyable driving experience, the GX3 Pro is poised to play a pivotal role in expanding our reach and achieving five-digit annual sales figures.”

Along with the launch of the GX3 Pro, Geely also rolled out its G-SERV+, a campaign aimed at improving overall customer experience.

Want to learn more about Geely’s newest crossover? Stay tuned—we’ll have more photos and details out soon. Of course, we’ll also do a proper review once we get our hands on this one.