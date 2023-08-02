The upcoming Geely GX3 Pro will carry a base price of P778,000

By the time you read this, we’re just a few days away from the Geely GX3 Pro launch in the Philippines. First previewed during the 2023 Manila International Auto Show, the mini crossover will soon be available to customers by August 8, 2023.

With that Geely has begun the teaser campaign for the mini crossover. At the same time, it has also announced its introductory base price, along with the variants and a sneak peek of the equipment list.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Advisory: EDSA emergency roadwork to be conducted from August 4 to 9

Will Mitsubishi bring in the eK X EV kei car to other ASEAN markets?

PHOTO BY Geely

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

There will be two model grades available for the GX3 Pro, namely the S and the Comfort. The GX3 Pro range kicks off with the S variant. This trim level comes equipped with a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, back-up sensors, a touchscreen display audio system, and dual front airbags.

Meanwhile, the Comfort variant serves as the GX3 Pro’s top-spec model. On top of the standard features of the S, this version of the subcompact crossover adds cruise control, traction control, stability control, and a sunroof. Mind you, that’s not all of the features, so we’ll have to wait for the launch for the full details.

PHOTO BY Geely

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Both versions of the GX3 Pro will use a 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated engine that is also shared with the Emgrand sedan. It produces the same figures as the Emgrand, making 102hp and 140Nm of torque. It then shifts with a continuously variable transmission with seven selectable speeds or a five-speed manual.

Geely Philippines is giving the GX3 Pro S an introductory price of P778,000. We reckon that’s the model equipped with a manual transmission. If so, then it’s priced relatively close to the entry-level version of the Toyota Raize with a manual, which starts at P751,000.