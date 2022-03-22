The P8.3-M Ghiath Smart Patrol continues the UAE’s obsession with pricey police rides

Yes, we want our law enforcement personnel to be properly equipped to take on bad guys. But does that mean getting them behind the wheel of absurdly expensive police vehicles? Surely there are more responsible ways to throw department money around, right?

The answer is yes—except in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where budgeting clearly isn’t too much of a concern.

PHOTO BY W Motors

The latest addition to the UAE’s impressive fleet of emergency/government rides is the Ghiath Smart Patrol by W Motors. If the manufacturer sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the same brand responsible for the equally absurd Lykan Hypersport ambulance we featured not too long ago.

Frankly, though, the Ghiath Smart Patrol’s price tag is a tad bit tame compared to the P180 million SRP attached to the ambulance mentioned above. Each unit of the SUV costs $160,000 (around P8.3 million)—though the government’s order of 400 units over the next five years balloons the total cost to a whopping $54.4 million (P2.8 billion). Yikes.

PHOTO BY W Motors

While W Motors is still kind of light on the details it’s releasing about the SUV, the teaser video below shows off some of the features it comes with. These include a digital instrument cluster, a smorgasbord of exterior cameras and LED lights, and even a drone. We think it’s safe to assume these rides carry a fair bit of armor on them. Watch:

Ghiath Smart Patrol by W Motors

W Motors calls its fancy new police SUV “one of the most advanced security vehicles in the world.” Well, at that price, they damn well better be. So, money well spent? Chime in.

PHOTO BY W Motors

PHOTO BY W Motors

PHOTO BY W Motors

PHOTO BY W Motors

