World’s fastest and most expensive ambulance unveiled in Dubai, costs P180-M

If you thought Dubai’s obsession with supercar emergency vehicles was limited to its over-the-top police responders, you thought wrong.

Unveiled by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) at Expo 2020 Dubai, the country says this Lykan HyperSport is the “world’s fastest and most expensive ambulance responder.” Looking at the numbers, it’s hard to argue with that claim.

There are only seven Lykan HyperSport units on the face of the planet, including this ambulance (and another one that Dubai has turned into a police car). An official press release says this vehicle is valued at 13 million United Arab Emirates dirham. Converted, that’s a ridiculous P180 million.

For that figure, you’re getting a 3.7-liter twin-turbo that lets this thing dart from 0-100kph in a measly 2.9 seconds. Other features that responders may find useful include diamond-lined headlights, a gold-plated headliner, and gold-stitched leather seats. The exterior also reads: ‘Dubai, the world’s best city to live in.’ Love supercars? Then chances are you agree.

“Dubai has become synonymous with everything that is unique and the first in the world. The launch of ‘HyperSport Responder’ reflects Dubai’s unique position as one of the leading cities in the world in the field of innovation,” DCAS CEO Khalifa bin Darrai said in a statement.

“The car’s speed and capabilities can significantly reduce response time during emergencies and ensure timely intervention.”

Frankly, first responders may as well ditch the defibrillators here—because all they need to do to revive someone is place him or her in the front seat and put that claimed sprint time to the test. Where do you think this thing ranks among Dubai’s completely absurd emergency vehicle garage?

The world’s most expensive ambulance

