Fuel alert: Diesel prices in PH to go down by P11.45/L, gas by P5.45/L, tomorrow

The good news we’ve all been waiting for
by TopGear.com.ph | 4 hours ago
fuel pump, fuel-price rollback, fuel-price hike, fuel prices philippines
PHOTO: Shutterstock

Just as the Department of Energy (DOE) projected, fuel prices in our market are set to see a major rollback tomorrow. This is not a drill, people.

Effective March 22, 2022, the prices of diesel products will go down by P11.45 per liter. Gasoline products, meanwhile, will see a P5.45 per liter price decrease. This still doesn’t match last week’s big-time price hike, but we’re sure this is still pleasant news for all motorists.

Caltex Philippines, Seaoil Philippines, and Cleanfuel have all released advisories. Industry players like Petron have yet to make announcements, but expect other fuel companies to implement the same changes come tomorrow.

Fuel-price rollback announcements

PHOTO: Shutterstock

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

