Big-time fuel-price hike alert: Diesel to go up by P13.15, gas by P7.1/L

If you thought last week’s fuel-price hike was bad, you might want to look away now. Or maybe don’t, because you might want to head out and refuel now before these latest fuel price increase kicks in.

Effective tomorrow, March 15, 2022, gasoline prices in the Philippines are set to go up by P7.1 per liter. Diesel prices, meanwhile, will jump by an eye-watering P13.15 per liter. Last week’s P3.6/L and P5.85/L increases on gas and diesel, respectively, pale in comparison to this.

Caltex and Cleanfuel have already released their official advisories. Other fuel companies have yet to make announcements, but expect to see the same changes from other major brands.

We still don’t know if this will be the last of these price hikes or if there’ll be more of these in the coming weeks. Regardless, you might want to brush up on your fuel-saving tips by checking out this previous story of ours.

