Brace yourselves: PH gas prices to go up by P3.6/L, diesel by P5.85/L, tomorrow

The Department of Energy recently warned us about the potential spike in fuel prices here in the Philippines brought about by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. We’re sorry to bring you the bad news, but that big-time oil-price hike is here. To those reading this, you might want to gas up now.

Effective tomorrow, March 8, 2022, gasoline prices in the Philippines will jump by P3.60 per liter. The prices of diesel products, meanwhile, will see an even bigger increase at P5.85 per liter. This is easily the biggest one-time hike that we’ve seen throughout this pandemic.

Several fuel companies, including Caltex, Seaoil, and Cleanfuel, have already released their official announcements—you can check them out below. We’ll also be editing this story with more announcements as we have them, so you can check back in here for any further updates.

