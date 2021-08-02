Hennessey marks its 30th anniversary with a beastly 1,000hp Exorcist Camaro

This, folks, is an ‘extra-special’ version of the Hennessey Exorcist. As timely as it is, this has nothing to do with the newly announced The Exorcist trilogy that’s set to begin by 2023. Rather, this is Hennessey Performance’s way of celebrating its 30th year in business.

And what a celebration it is. The Hennessey Exorcist 30th Anniversary Camaro is based on the Exorcist Camaro ZL1. It’s got a supercharged V8 under its hood, producing a whopping 1,000hp and 1,196Nm. The powertrain allows the car to do 0-97kph in 2.1sec, lap a quarter-mile in 9.57sec, and reach a top speed of 349kph.

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

The car gets special anniversary logos up front and behind each front wheel. Only 30 of these will be built, and each will be individually numbered with an Anniversary Edition chassis plate. If you want to see (or hear) this in action, check out the brief clip below:

“The Exorcist is the epitome of the American Muscle car and has the off-the-line performance to embarrass almost any car on the planet,” said company founder and CEO John Hennessey. “We’ve been making fast cars faster since 1991, so our 30th Anniversary Exorcist pools all we know into one ferocious supercar slayer.”

Each of the 30 available units are priced at $135,000, or around P6.7 million in local currency. What do you think of this one, Internet? Tell us in the comments.

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

