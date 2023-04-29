Hennessey has turned the Ford F-150 Raptor R into a 6x6 beast

Hennessey has really taken to the 6x6 market in recent years, with a Mammoth 6×6 TRX, a Goliath 6×6 Silverado, and a VelociRaptor 6x6 F-150 all on offer from the Texan tuner. Oh, and there’s the slightly left-field but still six-wheel drive Deep Space in the works too…

Before that bonkers electric hyperthing arrives though, you can have this—the Hennessey VelociRaptoR 6x6 based on the Ford F-150 Raptor R.

Unusually for Hennessey, the powertrain has been left well alone here. Although, given that the Raptor R comes as standard with a 700hp supercharged 5.2-liter V8, we don’t imagine that’ll be too much of an issue for most people.

But then, most people probably aren’t in the market for a six-wheel drive F-150 that’s 8m long, over 2m tall, more than 2m wide, and weighs nearly three tons.

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

Anyway, keen for more details? Of course you are. That additional rear axle is indeed driven, and it’s lockable too. The box frame chassis is extended and the cargo bed is now 2.4m long rather than the standard 1.67m.

There are new front and rear bumpers with integrated LED lighting, as well as Fox dampers and Brembo brakes underneath. There’s also a lift kit (obviously) and new 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 37-inch off-road tires.

Prices start from—we hope you’re sitting down—$499,999 (about P27.7 million). Yikes. But then that does include the cost of a circa $100,000 (P5.5 million) base F-150 Raptor R. A bargain then, if you really think about it.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

