All-new Hino 200 Series gives PH business owners another entry-level option

Hino is beefing up its Philippine lineup with the introduction of the all-new 200 Series. With this, the brand is offering local businesses another entry-level commercial transport to consider.

The 2023 Hino 200 Series is available in two forms: The 315 and 415. The light trucks weigh 3,490kg and 3,800kg, respectively. Both, Hino says, come with features and specs that make them ideal cargo haulers.

PHOTO BY Hino Motors Philippines

Both the Hino 200 Series 315 and 415 come packing a 2.8-liter Toyota 1GD-FTV diesel engine capable of 142hp and up to 300Nm of torque. A 4.7-meter turning radius also makes these vehicles manageable in an urban setting.

The 200 Series has a rear chassis height of 705mm, which Hino says is ideal for loading and unloading cargo. Units can also be fitted with safety features like SRS airbags, an anti-lock braking system, and vehicle stability control.

Hino Motors Philippines has yet to reveal the prices of the 200 Series 315 and 415. However, these being entry-level light trucks, expect them to carry competitive price tags. Are you considering buying one for your business, or do you have a different model in mind?

PHOTO BY Hino Motors Philippines

