Hino introduces the revamped 300 Series lineup in PH

Hino Motors Philippines is revamping its offerings with the new 300 Series lineup. The range consists of five models of different gross vehicle weight (GVW) configurations to cater to various businesses.

The refreshed 300 Series lineup boasts a new front fascia design with an updated Hino grille and new-look headlights, bumper, and foglamps. The trucks have spacious cabins with ergonomic seats and convenient storage spaces for drivers’ needs.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

A simple 5-step guide to the entire 2022 LTO driver's license renewal process

Bristol launches the new Assassin R400 with a P268k introductory price

PHOTO BY Hino Motors Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

The roster includes the new 414i, 414i Long, 414i 6W, 814i, and 814i Extra Long. The GVW configurations range from 4,490kg to 7,500kg. All models are equipped with Hino’s N04C-WW Euro 4-compliant engine capable of putting out 140hp and 400Nm of torque. This is mated to a new Aisin RE50 transmission.

“Hino is delighted to present this new 300 series lineup,” says Hino Motors Philippines president Mitsuharu Tabata. “Hino is determined to serve the Filipino entrepreneur as we are the only commercial vehicle brand in the nation to provide a full One-Stop Shop advantage. From the delivery of truck chassis through manufacturing of the rear body and all phases of aftersales, we strive to provide increased uptime while reducing operational cost. That is the pledge of Total Support from Hino.”

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.