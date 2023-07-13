The new Honda Brio officially lands in PH with a P735K starting price

Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) got pretty busy this week, as it just unveiled the updated versions of two of its popular models: the City and the Brio. You’ve seen the City, so it’s now time to take a look at the Brio.
Like the City, the Brio gets a few tweaks to the front fascia. It gets an added chrome trim on its grille, and a new pattern on the headlights. A two-tone version is still available for this one, but it does get new color options, namely: Stellar Diamond Pearl and Electric Lime Metallic—the latter is what you see in these photos.
OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
Specs, prices, features: Everything you need to know about the 2024 Nissan Almera
Believe it or not, the Toyota Land Cruiser 100 is now 25 years old
The new Brio retains its 1.2-liter, four-cylinder i-VTEC engine that generates 89hp and 110Nm of torque. Unlike the City, the Brio can be had with a CVT or a five-speed manual transmission.
As before, four Brio variants are available upon launch. The base S trim starts at P735,000, while the top-spec RS Black Top stickers for P863,000. An optional Stellar Diamond Pearl Check out the full price list below.
Honda Brio 2024 prices
- Honda Brio 1.2 RS Black Top CVT – P863,000
- Honda Brio 1.2 RS CVT – P853,000
- Honda Brio 1.2 V CVT – P827,000
- Honda Brio 1.2 S MT - P735,000
What do you think of the new Brio, folks? If you want to learn more about the new hatch, keep an eye out for more of our content.