The new Honda Brio officially lands in PH with a P735K starting price

Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) got pretty busy this week, as it just unveiled the updated versions of two of its popular models: the City and the Brio. You’ve seen the City, so it’s now time to take a look at the Brio.

Like the City, the Brio gets a few tweaks to the front fascia. It gets an added chrome trim on its grille, and a new pattern on the headlights. A two-tone version is still available for this one, but it does get new color options, namely: Stellar Diamond Pearl and Electric Lime Metallic—the latter is what you see in these photos.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

The new Brio retains its 1.2-liter, four-cylinder i-VTEC engine that generates 89hp and 110Nm of torque. Unlike the City, the Brio can be had with a CVT or a five-speed manual transmission.

As before, four Brio variants are available upon launch. The base S trim starts at P735,000, while the top-spec RS Black Top stickers for P863,000. An optional Stellar Diamond Pearl Check out the full price list below.

Honda Brio 2024 prices

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

Honda Brio 1.2 RS Black Top CVT – P863,000

Honda Brio 1.2 RS CVT – P853,000

Honda Brio 1.2 V CVT – P827,000

Honda Brio 1.2 S MT - P735,000

What do you think of the new Brio, folks? If you want to learn more about the new hatch, keep an eye out for more of our content.