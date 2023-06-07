The Honda Elevate has been revealed, but will it make it to PH?

Back in May, Honda released a teaser for yet another subcompact crossover. It was dubbed the Elevate, and it was a break from the brand’s usual convention of using “-RV” for its crossovers. Now, Honda Cars India has revealed the small crossover, along with its specs and features.

First things first, the Honda Elevate is not a rebadged WR-V. It gets its own sheetmetal with a different front end, doors, and tailgate. From the outside, it almost seems that nothing is shared between those two models. The Elevate has a boxier appearance, along with larger headlights and grille at the front. Its side profile is noticeably more upright compared to the WR-V, and it’s worth pointing out that the Elevate has a longer wheelbase at 2,650mm versus 2,485mm in the WR-V.

PHOTO BY Honda Cars India

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

SMC cites ‘safety concerns’ in tree-clearing operations on SLEX

Save the date: All-new Mitsubishi Strada global debut on July 26

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Speaking of size, the Elevate is also larger than WR-V sold in Southeast Asia and other emerging markets. The new Honda measures 4,312mm long, 1,790mm wide, and 1,650mm tall, whereas the WR-V is 4,060mm long, 1,780mm wide, and 1,608 mm tall. As for ground clearance, it’s a respectable 220mm. The Elevate is less of a Raize-fighter, but likely a better match for the ASEAN-spec Yaris Cross.

PHOTO BY Honda Cars India

Inside, the Elevate has a unique dashboard design that isn’t shared with the WR-V and BR-V. It has a two-tier design with a floating touchscreen display at the center and stacks of storage bins. A variety of interior color combinations are available, and there’s even wood trims for certain variants. And, if you’re curious about cargo space, the Elevate offers up to 458 liters with the rear seats in place. Honda Sensing is, of course, standard.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

PHOTO BY Honda Cars India

Powering the Elevate is the familiar 1.5-liter engine that powers most of Honda’s subcompact models. It’s not turbocharged, and power and torque figures are a 119hp and 145Nm, respectively. That engine can be mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT.

Honda says the Elevate is a global model, so it will be interesting to see which markets get it in the coming months