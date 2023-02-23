Honda has another crossover on the way, but what could it be?

Honda has grown its crossovers lineup over the years. It all started with the CR-V, and we now have models such as the HR-V, BR-V, WR-V, and more. Now, it seems one more model will join the range as the automaker teases yet another crossover.

Honda Cars India recently released a teaser sketch of a future crossover offering. The Japanese automaker isn’t leaving much clues as to what it might be, nor did it give a name for the upcoming model.

One might think that it might be the WR-V for the Indian market, but if the sketch is to be believed, that might not be the case. For starters, the daytime running light (DRL) signature is different from WR-V, and the shape of the rear quarter panel isn’t quite the same, either. It also has a taller, blunter front end compared to the WR-V.

According to Autocar India, it has been suggested that this crossover will slot below the CR-V, so it is likely to be a subcompact model. It could also mean that this mystery crossover will be around the size of an HR-V, or just a little bit longer than the WR-V. Another website, Rushlane, also reckons that the new crossover will be based on the next-generation Brio and Amaze.

There are also several speculations regarding the engine choices. There is a possibility that it will have a 1.2-liter engine, but it has also been mentioned that the 1.5-liter found in the City and BR-V might be under the hood as well. A hybrid option is also likely for this yet-to-be-named crossover.

For now, we will all have to wait until mid-2023 for Honda to fully reveal this model, but we’ll be on the lookout for any updates or teasers as the debut date draws closer.

