The Custin is Hyundai’s newest people-hauler, and it starts at P1.77-M

We’ve been keeping an eye on this people-hauler from Hyundai for quite a while now, and finally, it’s here: Ladies and gents, say hello to the all-new Custin. It lands in our market alongside the new Stargazer X.

This minivan slots in between the Stargazer and the Staria in Hyundai’s local lineup. It features the quintessential Hyundai design, with a very familiar light signature up front. It’s rather big—like almost Kia Carnival-big—measuring 4,950mm long, 1,850mm wide, and 1,710mm tall with a 3,055mm wheelbase. It has 174mm of ground clearance.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Why is the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe so...square?

Apparently, dog wee can be really bad for EV charging posts

PHOTO BY Sharleen Banzon

The Custo gets two engine options in our market: there’s the 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine churning out 168hp and 253Nm of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. There’s also a 2.0-liter turbo engine available in other markets, but we don’t get that here.

Prices for the all-new Hyundai Custo start at P1.77 million for the base variant and shoot up to P2.08 million for the higher trim. It can be had in Military Gray Metallic, Polar White, and Aurora Blue Pearl. Check out the prices below.

Hyundai Custin 2024 prices

Hyundai Custin 1.5 T-GDI Premium 8AT – P2,080,000 Hyundai Custin 1.5 T-GDI GLST 8AT – P1,770,000

The Korean carmaker’s newest model has its work cut out for it, as we already have a handful of capable people-haulers in our market. How does this newest contender stack up against the competition?