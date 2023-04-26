Hyundai is releasing yet another micro-crossover, the Exter

Manufacturers just couldn’t stop building crossovers and SUVs these days. After all, these kinds of vehicles are sales drivers for most, and Hyundai is well aware of that. The South Korean automaker has crossovers in every size class, from the tiny Casper to the large and luxurious Palisade.

But Hyundai isn’t stopping there. Over in India, the company is getting ready to launch yet another micro-crossover that is possibly even smaller than the Creta. Dubbed the Exter, this could be Hyundai’s lowest-cost crossover yet, and the brand has released a sketch to give us an idea about its exterior design.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

The designer’s rendition suggests that it will have a squared-off exterior with box-flared wheelarches to go along with it. Of course, there’s the now signature ‘headlights on the bumper’ look that Hyundai has been putting on most of its products lately. The sketch also shows a large glass area with tall windows and a high roof. And those H-shaped LED daytime running lights would be a neat detail if it makes it to production.

While Hyundai revealed most of the crossover’s front end, details about the Exter are still under wraps. Possible engine options include a turbocharged 1.0-liter, three-cylinder engine, a four-cylinder 1.2-liter with four cylinders, or a 1.5-liter turbodiesel. There is no official launch date announced for the Exter, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for updates. Given that the Creta has moved up in price, the Exter has all the potential to Hyundai’s sub P1,000,000 crossover in the Philippines.

