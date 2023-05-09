Say hello to another micro-crossover, the Hyundai Exter

A few weeks ago, Hyundai previewed a small crossover called the Exter. At the time, only a sketch was shown, but the company revealed enough to give us an idea of what it might look like. Now, the South Korean automaker has previewed the car by showing an official photo.

What you’re looking at is no teaser. This is the real deal and Hyundai says full details and more photos of the Exter will be revealed in the coming weeks. That said, we now know what the front and side view of the mini crossover looks like thanks to these preview photos. Not only that, the company also revealed a few details about the Exter.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

The photos confirm that the Exter will have a squared-off exterior design with box-flared wheelarches to go along with it. It also has the ‘headlights on the bumper’ look that Hyundai has been putting on most of its products lately, and it’s nice seeing those H-pattern daytime running lights reach the production version. The mini-crossover also has a large glass area with tall windows and a high roof, while the two-tone scheme and roof rails are reserved for the higher trim levels.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

For now, there are no photos for the Exter’s rear end, and we can’t see any interior photos at the moment. However, Hyundai mentioned the engine options for its upcoming crossover. There are two choices available for the Exter, namely a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder gas engine, and another 1.2-liter bi-fuel version with LPG. The transmission selection is a five-speed manual or an automated manual transmission (AMT).

Given its size and engine capacity, the Exter will slot below the Creta in Hyundai’s crossover hierarchy. It also appears to be a good match for the Toyota Raize, Kia Stonic, and the Geely GX3 Pro. Hyundai has not announced a release date for the Exter, but given that the exterior has been revealed, it might be in a matter of weeks.

