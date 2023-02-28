The new Hyundai i10 would be a solid Wigo rival...if it were sold here

It seems that Hyundai is in for a very busy 2023. Aside from the new Elantra, the South Korean automaker is busy preparing the next-generation Accent, and possibly working on a crossover version of the Stargazer. But those aren’t the only things that Hyundai has been planning for this year.

Right after previewing the refreshed Elantra, Hyundai has also pulled the covers off its updated mini hatchback, the i10. The i10 name might be familiar to some of you since this model was sold in the country over a decade ago. It’s Hyundai’s smallest and least expensive hatchback in the global lineup, meaning it’s up against the likes of the Honda Brio, Suzuki Celerio, and the new-generation Toyota Wigo.

Mind you, this is not a full model change just yet, but the current-generation i10 is still relatively fresh. Launched in late 2019, it’s still about the same age as most of its competitors. But what’s new for the 2023 edition?

Unlike the Elantra, the changes made to the 2023 i10 are a bit more discreet. There’s the reshaped front bumper, new wheel choices, and LEDs embedded within the grille. The sportier N-Line model retains its ‘shark’ front end inspired by the previous-generation Kona. There are also new color options for the mini hatchback, but the rest of the car carries over relatively unchanged.

The interior gets a few tweaks here and there, too. While the design is largely the same, Hyundai was a little more playful with the seat fabric and lighting choices for the pint-sized hatch. The i10 can be specified with a tartan pattern, and you can add blue ambient lighting along with purple highlights and stitches. Hyundai also added USB-C ports to keep up with the times.

Engine options are likely the same as before. Buyers have a choice between a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder or a slightly larger 1.2-liter unit, also with three cylinders. The 1.0-liter produces 67hp and 96Nm, while the 1.2-liter churns out 83hp and 118 Nm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and a five-speed automated manual gearbox.