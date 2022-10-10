The facelifted Hyundai Palisade is now available in PH for P3.78-M

Hyundai Motor Philippines (HMPH) has continued to revamp its lineup from the minute it announced its arrival. We’ve now learned that there’s been another new addition to the local Hyundai stable: the facelifted Palisade.

We reached out to Hyundai Pasig and were able to confirm the rumors that the new model is now available in our market. Local-spec units get the same refreshed styling as the new Palisade that debuted earlier this year but with a familiar powertrain under the hood—let’s take a closer look.

The SUV flaunts a boxier grille up front, still with a very intricate design. This is now flanked by slightly different and much bolder-looking DRLs and headlamps. There’s a new colored trim on the bumper, and the vehicle also sits on new-look two-tone alloy wheels to boot.

We weren’t able to see the interior of local Palisade units yet, but the spec sheet we received indicates there’s still a host of premium materials and driver amenities available inside the cabin. The interior layout with the second-row captain’s chairs is also still available. We reckon it’ll be fairly similar to what we’ve already seen from the global launch.

As for what’s under the hood, we’ve confirmed that the Palisade will retain its 2.2-liter CRDi turbodiesel in our market. It’s identical to the previous model’s engine, but peak output is a smidge lower at 190hp at 3,800rpm and 440Nm of torque at 1,750-2,750rpm.

As far as pricing goes, we’ve been told that the Palisade will retail for P3,780,000 and come with a complimentary five-year/50,000km PMS package, easily making it the most expensive and premium offering on the HMPH roster. What do you think of this latest introduction from Hyundai, folks?

